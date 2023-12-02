The Youngstown State Penguins (4-3, 1-0 Horizon League) travel to face the Robert Morris Colonials (2-5, 0-1 Horizon League) after dropping three road games in a row. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Youngstown State vs. Robert Morris matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Youngstown State vs. Robert Morris Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: UPMC Events Center in Moon Township, Pennsylvania

UPMC Events Center in Moon Township, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Youngstown State vs. Robert Morris Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Youngstown State Moneyline Robert Morris Moneyline BetMGM Youngstown State (-3.5) 149.5 -160 +135 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Youngstown State (-3.5) 149.5 -154 +126 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Youngstown State vs. Robert Morris Betting Trends

Youngstown State has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.

So far this season, three out of the Penguins' five games have hit the over.

Robert Morris is 3-2-0 ATS this year.

Colonials games have gone over the point total three out of five times this year.

