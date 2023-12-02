The Villanova Wildcats (9-2) and the Youngstown State Penguins (8-4) meet at Villanova Stadium on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Villanova has been a handful for opposing teams, ranking top-25 in both total offense (eighth-best with 439.9 yards per game) and total defense (15th-best with 291.2 yards allowed per game) this year. Youngstown State's defense ranks 38th in the FCS with 23.8 points allowed per contest, but it has been carried by its offense, which ranks 18th-best by compiling 32.3 points per game.

Youngstown State vs. Villanova Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Villanova, Pennsylvania Venue: Villanova Stadium

Youngstown State vs. Villanova Key Statistics

Youngstown State Villanova 413.7 (9th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 439.9 (11th) 332.5 (68th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 291.2 (19th) 171.3 (30th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 223.1 (7th) 242.4 (29th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 216.8 (51st) 1 (47th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (47th) 1 (43rd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (73rd)

Youngstown State Stats Leaders

Mitch Davidson has thrown for 2,801 yards on 70.7% passing while recording 21 touchdown passes with four interceptions this season.

Tyshon King has rushed 179 times for 995 yards, with nine touchdowns.

Dra Rushton has racked up 616 yards (on 150 attempts) with nine touchdowns.

Bryce Oliver leads his squad with 940 receiving yards on 61 receptions with eight touchdowns.

Max Tomczak has caught 47 passes and compiled 564 receiving yards (47.0 per game) with one touchdown.

C.J. Charleston's 31 targets have resulted in 33 grabs for 503 yards and four touchdowns.

Villanova Stats Leaders

Connor Watkins has racked up 2,332 yards (212.0 ypg) on 134-of-230 passing with 19 touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 272 rushing yards (24.7 ypg) on 74 carries while scoring eight touchdowns on the ground.

Jalen Jackson has 833 rushing yards on 112 carries with six touchdowns.

DeeWil Barlee has carried the ball 96 times for 597 yards (54.3 per game) and five touchdowns.

Rayjoun Pringle's leads his squad with 950 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 37 catches (out of 37 targets) and scored eight touchdowns.

Jaylan Sanchez has reeled in 26 passes while averaging 56.8 yards per game and scoring five touchdowns.

Jaaron Hayek has hauled in 32 grabs for 415 yards, an average of 37.7 yards per game. He's scored four times as a receiver this season.

