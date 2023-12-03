The Akron Zips (2-3) go up against the Tennessee State Tigers (2-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

Akron Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio TV: ESPN+

Akron vs. Tennessee State Scoring Comparison

The Tigers' 46.7 points per game are 25.5 fewer points than the 72.2 the Zips give up to opponents.

The 69.2 points per game the Zips average are 6.3 more points than the Tigers give up (62.9).

When Akron puts up more than 62.9 points, it is 2-1.

When Tennessee State gives up fewer than 69.2 points, it is 2-2.

This season the Zips are shooting 42.9% from the field, 2.4% higher than the Tigers give up.

The Tigers make 31.7% of their shots from the field, 11.0% lower than the Zips' defensive field-goal percentage.

Akron Leaders

Reagan Bass: 21.4 PTS, 11.4 REB, 1.2 STL, 50.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

21.4 PTS, 11.4 REB, 1.2 STL, 50.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6) Lanae Riley: 12.2 PTS, 53.5 FG%, 63.6 3PT% (7-for-11)

12.2 PTS, 53.5 FG%, 63.6 3PT% (7-for-11) Morgan Haney: 11.4 PTS, 36.2 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24)

11.4 PTS, 36.2 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24) Zakia Rasheed: 7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.7 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)

7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.7 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13) Alexus Mobley: 8 PTS, 43.6 FG%

