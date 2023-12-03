Will Alexandre Texier Score a Goal Against the Bruins on December 3?
On Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, the Columbus Blue Jackets clash with the Boston Bruins. Is Alexandre Texier going to light the lamp in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Alexandre Texier score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Texier stats and insights
- Texier has scored in four of 23 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game against the Bruins this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Texier averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.5%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Bruins defensive stats
- The Bruins have given up 58 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.6 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Texier recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/1/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|14:12
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/29/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|11:50
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/27/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|10:15
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/26/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|12:30
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/19/2023
|Flyers
|1
|1
|0
|18:30
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/18/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|13:32
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|16:05
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Penguins
|1
|1
|0
|15:05
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|18:09
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/11/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|1
|0
|15:51
|Away
|L 5-4
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blue Jackets vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN, BSOH, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.