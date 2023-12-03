Oddsmakers have listed player props for David Pastrnak, Zachary Werenski and others when the Boston Bruins host the Columbus Blue Jackets at TD Garden on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Blue Jackets vs. Bruins Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, BSOH, and ESPN+

NESN, BSOH, and ESPN+ Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blue Jackets vs. Bruins Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Columbus Blue Jackets

Zachary Werenski Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

Werenski has scored one goal (0.0 per game) and put up 17 assists (0.7 per game), contributing to the Columbus offense with 18 total points (0.8 per game).

Werenski Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Senators Dec. 1 0 2 2 3 vs. Canadiens Nov. 29 0 1 1 3 vs. Bruins Nov. 27 0 0 0 2 at Hurricanes Nov. 26 0 0 0 2 at Devils Nov. 24 0 0 0 4

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Boone Jenner Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +220, Under Odds: -303)

Boone Jenner has helped lead the attack for Columbus this season with 12 goals and five assists.

Jenner Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Senators Dec. 1 1 0 1 2 vs. Canadiens Nov. 29 0 0 0 1 vs. Bruins Nov. 27 0 2 2 0 at Hurricanes Nov. 26 0 0 0 3 at Devils Nov. 24 1 0 1 2

Ivan Provorov Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)

Ivan Provorov is a key player on offense for Columbus with two goals and 13 assists.

Provorov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Senators Dec. 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Canadiens Nov. 29 0 0 0 1 vs. Bruins Nov. 27 1 0 1 2 at Hurricanes Nov. 26 0 0 0 1 at Devils Nov. 24 0 0 0 3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Boston Bruins

David Pastrnak Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

1.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)

One of Boston's top offensive players this season is Pastrnak, who has scored 36 points in 23 games (14 goals and 22 assists).

Pastrnak Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Maple Leafs Dec. 2 1 2 3 10 vs. Sharks Nov. 30 0 2 2 4 at Blue Jackets Nov. 27 0 0 0 2 at Rangers Nov. 25 1 0 1 6 vs. Red Wings Nov. 24 0 1 1 5

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Brad Marchand Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

1.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +120)

Brad Marchand has racked up 20 points (0.9 per game), scoring eight goals and adding 12 assists.

Marchand Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Maple Leafs Dec. 2 1 0 1 8 vs. Sharks Nov. 30 0 0 0 4 at Blue Jackets Nov. 27 0 0 0 4 at Rangers Nov. 25 0 0 0 1 vs. Red Wings Nov. 24 0 0 0 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.