In the Week 13 tilt between the Detroit Lions and the New Orleans Saints at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Brock Wright get into the end zone? Continue reading for odds and info on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Brock Wright score a touchdown against the Saints?

Odds to score a TD this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a TD)

Wright's 11 targets have led to 10 receptions for 77 yards (11 per game) and one score.

Wright, in six games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

Brock Wright Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 2 2 17 0 Week 5 Panthers 3 3 16 0 Week 6 @Buccaneers 1 1 7 0 Week 8 Raiders 1 1 5 0 Week 10 @Chargers 3 2 23 1 Week 12 Packers 1 1 9 0

