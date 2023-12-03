The Los Angeles Rams (5-6) will meet the Cleveland Browns (7-4) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at SoFi Stadium. The Rams are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. The over/under is 39.5 in the outing.

Wanting to make some live bets on this week's game between the Rams and Browns? Keep your browser locked on this page, as we provide all of the stats and trends you need to know to make smart in-game bets.

Browns vs. Rams Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In 2023, the Browns have led after the first quarter in three games, have been losing after the first quarter in five games, and have been tied after the first quarter in three games .

The Rams have led after the first quarter in three games, have been behind after the first quarter in three games, and have been tied after the first quarter in five games in 2023.

Los Angeles' offense is averaging 4.9 points in the first quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 4.1 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

This year, the Browns have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in eight games, and they've been outscored in the second quarter in three games.

The Rams have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in five games this season, and they've been outscored in the second quarter in six games.

Los Angeles' offense is averaging 6.7 points in the second quarter this season. On defense, it is allowing 6.5 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Out of 11 games this season, the Browns have won the third quarter seven times, been outscored two times, and tied two times.

The Rams have won the third quarter in five games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in five games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in one game.

On offense, Los Angeles is averaging 4.1 points in the third quarter (15th-ranked) this year. It is surrendering 3.4 points on average in the third quarter (11th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

In the Browns' 11 games this year, they have won the fourth quarter four times, been outscored six times, and been knotted up one time.

In 11 games this year, the Rams have lost the fourth quarter six times and won five times.

Los Angeles' offense is averaging 5.6 points in the fourth quarter this year. Defensively, it is allowing 6.5 points on average in that quarter.

Browns vs. Rams Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Browns have been winning after the first half in six games this season. The team has been trailing after the first half in five games.

The Rams have been leading after the first half in three games (2-1 in those contests), have been behind after the first half in six games (3-3), and have been knotted up after the first half in two games (0-2) in 2023.

2nd Half

Looking at second-half scoring, the Browns have outscored their opponent in the second half in five games, with a 4-1 record in those contests. They have been outscored in the second half in six games (3-3).

Looking at scoring in the second half, the Rams have won the second half in five games, going 4-1 in those contests, and they have lost the second half in six games (1-5).

Los Angeles' offense is averaging 9.7 points in the second half this season. On defense, it is allowing 9.8 points on average in the second half.

