Browns vs. Rams Injury Report — Week 13
Entering this week's action, the Cleveland Browns (7-4) have 16 players currently listed on the injury report as they take on the Los Angeles Rams (5-6) on Sunday, December 3 at SoFi Stadium, with kick-off at 4:25 PM .
The Browns' last game was a 29-12 loss to the Denver Broncos.
The Rams enter the matchup after winning 37-14 over the Arizona Cardinals in their last outing on November 26.
Cleveland Browns Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Kareem Hunt
|RB
|Groin
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Marquise Goodwin
|WR
|Concussion
|Out
|Joel Bitonio
|OG
|Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Jordan Elliott
|DT
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Wyatt Teller
|OG
|Calf
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|James Hudson
|OT
|NIR - Personal
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Denzel Ward
|CB
|Shoulder
|Out
|Anthony Walker
|LB
|Hamstring
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Mike Ford
|CB
|Ribs
|Full Participation In Practice
|Amari Cooper
|WR
|Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Myles Garrett
|DE
|Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Juan Thornhill
|S
|Calf
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|David Njoku
|TE
|Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Dorian Thompson-Robinson
|QB
|Concussion
|Out
|Geron Christian
|OT
|Finger
|Full Participation In Practice
|Nick Harris
|C
|Knee
|Questionable
Los Angeles Rams Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Ben Skowronek
|WR
|Hip
|Full Participation In Practice
|Rob Havenstein
|OT
|Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Michael Hoecht
|OLB
|Knee
|Questionable
|Aaron Donald
|DT
|NIR - Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Quentin Lake
|DB
|Hamstring
|Out
|Brian Allen
|OL
|NIR - Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
Browns vs. Rams Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
- TV Info: FOX
Browns Season Insights
- The Browns rank 21st in the NFL with 320.6 total yards per game, but they've been lifted up by their defense, which ranks best by allowing just 247.9 total yards per contest.
- In terms of points scored the Browns rank 16th in the NFL (21.7 points per game), and they are seventh defensively (19 points allowed per contest).
- The Browns rank 27th in the NFL with 181.2 passing yards per game, but they've been carried by their defense, which ranks best by allowing only 142 passing yards per contest.
- Cleveland's run defense ranks 12th in the NFL with 105.9 rushing yards surrendered per game, but it has been lifted up by its offense, which ranks third-best by putting up 139.5 rushing yards per contest.
- With 16 forced turnovers (15th in NFL) and 23 turnovers committed (31st in NFL) this season, the Browns rank 27th in the NFL with a turnover margin of -7.
Browns vs. Rams Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Rams (-4)
- Moneyline: Rams (-200), Browns (+165)
- Total: 40.5 points
