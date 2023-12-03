The Los Angeles Rams (5-6) are considered 3.5-point favorites heading into their matchup on Sunday, December 3, 2023 versus the Cleveland Browns (7-4). An over/under of 40 points has been set for this game.

Before the Rams take on the Browns, prepare for the matchup by checking out their recent betting insights and trends.

Favorite Total Los Angeles Moneyline Cleveland Moneyline BetMGM Rams (-3.5) 40 -185 +150 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Rams (-3.5) 39.5 -178 +148 Bet on this game with FanDuel

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California TV Info: FOX

Cleveland is 7-4-0 against the spread this year.

The Browns are 3-0 as 3.5-point underdogs or more.

Cleveland has seen five of its 11 games hit the over.

Los Angeles is 4-5-2 ATS this season.

As a 3.5-point favorite or greater, the Rams have one win ATS (1-1) this season.

Los Angeles games have hit the over on four of 11 occasions (36.4%).

