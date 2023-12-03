The Cincinnati Bearcats (6-0) will attempt to extend a six-game winning streak when hosting the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (2-6) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Fifth Third Arena. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Cincinnati vs. FGCU Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio

Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Cincinnati Stats Insights

The Bearcats are shooting 47.2% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 45.6% the Eagles allow to opponents.

In games Cincinnati shoots higher than 45.6% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.

The Bearcats are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles sit at 273rd.

The Bearcats record 85.3 points per game, 11.2 more points than the 74.1 the Eagles give up.

Cincinnati is 5-0 when scoring more than 74.1 points.

Cincinnati Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Cincinnati posted 82.6 points per game at home last season. On the road, it averaged 70.7 points per contest.

The Bearcats allowed 67.1 points per game last season when playing at home, which was four fewer points than they allowed away from home (71.1).

At home, Cincinnati averaged 0.2 more treys per game (8.6) than in road games (8.4). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to on the road (34.7%).

Cincinnati Upcoming Schedule