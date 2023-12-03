How to Watch Cincinnati vs. FGCU on TV or Live Stream - December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 7:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cincinnati Bearcats (6-0) will attempt to extend a six-game winning streak when hosting the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (2-6) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Fifth Third Arena. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Cincinnati vs. FGCU Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Cincinnati Stats Insights
- The Bearcats are shooting 47.2% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 45.6% the Eagles allow to opponents.
- In games Cincinnati shoots higher than 45.6% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.
- The Bearcats are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles sit at 273rd.
- The Bearcats record 85.3 points per game, 11.2 more points than the 74.1 the Eagles give up.
- Cincinnati is 5-0 when scoring more than 74.1 points.
Cincinnati Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Cincinnati posted 82.6 points per game at home last season. On the road, it averaged 70.7 points per contest.
- The Bearcats allowed 67.1 points per game last season when playing at home, which was four fewer points than they allowed away from home (71.1).
- At home, Cincinnati averaged 0.2 more treys per game (8.6) than in road games (8.4). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to on the road (34.7%).
Cincinnati Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|Northern Kentucky
|W 90-66
|Fifth Third Arena
|11/22/2023
|Georgia Tech
|W 89-54
|Fifth Third Arena
|11/28/2023
|@ Howard
|W 86-81
|Burr Gymnasium
|12/3/2023
|FGCU
|-
|Fifth Third Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Xavier
|-
|Cintas Center
|12/12/2023
|Bryant
|-
|Fifth Third Arena
