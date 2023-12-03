The Cincinnati Bearcats (6-0) will attempt to extend a six-game winning streak when hosting the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (2-6) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Fifth Third Arena. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Cincinnati vs. FGCU Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Cincinnati Stats Insights

  • The Bearcats are shooting 47.2% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 45.6% the Eagles allow to opponents.
  • In games Cincinnati shoots higher than 45.6% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.
  • The Bearcats are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles sit at 273rd.
  • The Bearcats record 85.3 points per game, 11.2 more points than the 74.1 the Eagles give up.
  • Cincinnati is 5-0 when scoring more than 74.1 points.

Cincinnati Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Cincinnati posted 82.6 points per game at home last season. On the road, it averaged 70.7 points per contest.
  • The Bearcats allowed 67.1 points per game last season when playing at home, which was four fewer points than they allowed away from home (71.1).
  • At home, Cincinnati averaged 0.2 more treys per game (8.6) than in road games (8.4). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to on the road (34.7%).

Cincinnati Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 Northern Kentucky W 90-66 Fifth Third Arena
11/22/2023 Georgia Tech W 89-54 Fifth Third Arena
11/28/2023 @ Howard W 86-81 Burr Gymnasium
12/3/2023 FGCU - Fifth Third Arena
12/9/2023 @ Xavier - Cintas Center
12/12/2023 Bryant - Fifth Third Arena

