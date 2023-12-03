The Cincinnati Bearcats (6-0) will look to build on a six-game winning streak when they host the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (2-6) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Fifth Third Arena as big, 18.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's over/under is set at 141.5.

Cincinnati vs. FGCU Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Fifth Third Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Cincinnati -18.5 141.5

Cincinnati Betting Records & Stats

In five of six games this season, Cincinnati and its opponents have scored more than 141.5 points.

Cincinnati's outings this year have an average point total of 150.8, 9.3 more points than this game's over/under.

The Bearcats have a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, Cincinnati has been listed as the favorite in six games and won them all.

The Bearcats have played as a favorite of -2000 or more twice this season and won both games.

Cincinnati has a 95.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Cincinnati vs. FGCU Over/Under Stats

Games Over 141.5 % of Games Over 141.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cincinnati 5 83.3% 85.3 154.3 65.5 139.6 146.3 FGCU 2 28.6% 69.0 154.3 74.1 139.6 142.8

Additional Cincinnati Insights & Trends

The 85.3 points per game the Bearcats put up are 11.2 more points than the Eagles give up (74.1).

Cincinnati has a 3-2 record against the spread and a 5-0 record overall when putting up more than 74.1 points.

Cincinnati vs. FGCU Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 18.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Cincinnati 3-3-0 1-0 4-2-0 FGCU 2-5-0 0-0 2-5-0

Cincinnati vs. FGCU Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Cincinnati FGCU 16-3 Home Record 8-5 5-7 Away Record 6-9 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 4-7-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 4-10-0 82.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.8 70.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.1 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-8-0

