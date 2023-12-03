David Montgomery has a favorable matchup when his Detroit Lions meet the New Orleans Saints in Week 13 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Saints concede 124 rushing yards per game, 10th-worst in the NFL.

Montgomery, on 133 carries, has run for a team-high 648 total yards (81.0 ypg) while scoring nine rushing TDs. Montgomery has also gathered eight passes for 88 yards (11.0 ypg).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Montgomery and the Lions with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Montgomery vs. the Saints

Montgomery vs the Saints (since 2021): No games

No games The Saints defense has not allowed a rusher to put up 100 or more yards on the ground in a game in the 2023 season.

New Orleans has given up one or more rushing TDs to six opposing players this year.

The Saints have allowed two or more rushing TDs to one opposing rusher this season.

Montgomery will square off against the NFL's 23rd-ranked rush defense this week. The Saints allow 124 yards on the ground per game.

The Saints have the No. 7 defense in the NFL in rushing TDs allowed, giving up seven this season (0.6 per game).

Watch Lions vs Saints on Fubo!

Lions Player Previews

David Montgomery Rushing Props vs. the Saints

Rushing Yards: 63.5 (-118)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Montgomery with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Montgomery Rushing Insights

So far this season, Montgomery has hit the over seven times on his rushing yards prop bet (in eight opportunities).

The Lions have passed 55.3% of the time and run 44.7% this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.

He has handled 40.5% of his team's 328 rushing attempts this season (133).

Montgomery has at least one trip to the end zone as a runner in seven games this year, with multiple rushing TDs once.

He has 25.7% of his team's 35 offensive touchdowns this season (nine).

He has 36 red zone rushing carries (50.0% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

David Montgomery Receiving Props vs the Saints

Receiving Yards: 5.5 (-120)

Montgomery Receiving Insights

In four of eight games this year, Montgomery has exceeded the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Montgomery has received 3.2% of his team's 405 passing attempts this season (13 targets).

He has been targeted 13 times this season, averaging 6.8 yards per target.

Having played eight games this year, Montgomery has not tallied a TD reception.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Montgomery's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Packers 11/23/2023 Week 12 15 ATT / 71 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 11/19/2023 Week 11 12 ATT / 76 YDS / 1 TD 2 TAR / 2 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 11/12/2023 Week 10 12 ATT / 116 YDS / 1 TD TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 10/15/2023 Week 6 6 ATT / 14 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 10/8/2023 Week 5 19 ATT / 109 YDS / 1 TD 6 TAR / 2 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.