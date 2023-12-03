Will Jared Goff Score a Touchdown Against the Saints in Week 13?
Will Jared Goff find his way into the end zone when the Detroit Lions and the New Orleans Saints come together in Week 13 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the column below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the stats and trends you need to know.
Will Jared Goff score a touchdown against the Saints?
Odds to score a TD this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a TD)
- Goff has run for 23 yards on 26 carries (2.1 ypg), with two touchdowns.
- Goff has reached the end zone via the ground in two games this year.
Jared Goff Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Chiefs
|22
|35
|253
|1
|0
|5
|-1
|0
|Week 2
|Seahawks
|28
|35
|323
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Falcons
|22
|33
|243
|1
|1
|5
|3
|1
|Week 4
|@Packers
|19
|28
|210
|1
|1
|2
|10
|0
|Week 5
|Panthers
|20
|28
|236
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Week 6
|@Buccaneers
|30
|44
|353
|2
|0
|2
|3
|0
|Week 7
|@Ravens
|33
|53
|284
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Raiders
|26
|37
|272
|1
|1
|2
|-2
|0
|Week 10
|@Chargers
|23
|33
|333
|2
|0
|3
|-2
|0
|Week 11
|Bears
|23
|35
|236
|2
|3
|2
|3
|0
|Week 12
|Packers
|29
|44
|332
|2
|0
|3
|9
|0
