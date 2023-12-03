Jerome Ford has a decent matchup when his Cleveland Browns face the Los Angeles Rams in Week 13 (Sunday, 4:25 PM ET). The Rams have allowed 113.3 rushing yards per game, 18th in the NFL.

Ford has carried the rock 145 times for a team-high 628 yards, good for 57.1 ypg. He has scored three TDs on the ground. Ford also has 27 receptions for 163 yards (14.8 ypg) while scoring two touchdowns through the air.

Ford vs. the Rams

Ford vs the Rams (since 2021): No games

No games The Rams have let one opposing rusher to rack up 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

Los Angeles has allowed 11 opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

No player has rushed two or more TDs against the Rams this season.

The Rams allow 113.3 rushing yards per game, the NFL's 18th-ranked rush defense this season.

So far this year, the Rams have given up 11 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging one per game. That ranks 21st in the league.

Jerome Ford Rushing Props vs. the Rams

Rushing Yards: 51.5 (-115)

Ford Rushing Insights

Ford has hit his rushing yards over in 44.4% of his opportunities (four of nine games).

The Browns, who are 18th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 51.6% of the time while running 48.4%.

His team has attempted 367 rushes this season. He's taken 145 of those carries (39.5%).

Ford has rushed for a score in three of his games this year but has yet to score more than once in a single contest.

He has five total touchdowns this season (25.0% of his team's 20 offensive TDs).

He has eight red zone carries for 20.5% of the team share (his team runs on 48.8% of its plays in the red zone).

Jerome Ford Receiving Props vs the Rams

Receiving Yards: 16.5 (-115)

Ford Receiving Insights

In five of eight games this year, Ford has topped the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Ford has received 10.5% of his team's 391 passing attempts this season (41 targets).

He has 163 receiving yards on 41 targets to rank 137th in league play with 4.0 yards per target.

Ford has grabbed two touchdown catches this season in 11 games, one apiece on two occasions.

Ford has been targeted three times in the red zone (7.3% of his team's 41 red zone pass attempts).

Ford's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Broncos 11/26/2023 Week 12 9 ATT / 65 YDS / 0 TDs 7 TAR / 4 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 11/19/2023 Week 11 12 ATT / 31 YDS / 1 TD 5 TAR / 2 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 11/12/2023 Week 10 17 ATT / 107 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 11/5/2023 Week 9 20 ATT / 44 YDS / 0 TDs 7 TAR / 5 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 10/29/2023 Week 8 9 ATT / 37 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs

