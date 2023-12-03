Should you bet on Joe Flacco hitting paydirt in the Cleveland Browns' upcoming Week 13 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, which kicks off at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Browns vs Rams Anytime TD Bets

Will Joe Flacco score a touchdown against the Rams?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a TD)

Flacco recorded 6 yards rushing last season on three attempts, good for 1.2 yards per game.

In five games last season, he did not rush for a single touchdown.

Joe Flacco Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Ravens 37 59 309 1 1 1 0 0 Week 2 @Browns 26 44 307 4 0 2 6 0 Week 3 Bengals 28 52 285 0 2 0 0 0 Week 14 @Bills 1 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 Week 18 @Dolphins 18 33 149 0 0 0 0 0

