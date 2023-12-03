When Josh Reynolds suits up for the Detroit Lions in their Week 13 matchup versus the New Orleans Saints (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he get into the end zone? Prior to putting any money down, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will Josh Reynolds score a touchdown against the Saints?

Odds to score a TD this game: +225 (Bet $10 to win $22.50 if he scores a TD)

Reynolds' stat line shows 27 catches for 438 yards and four scores. He puts up 43.8 yards per game, and has been targeted on 41 occasions.

Reynolds has had a touchdown catch in three of 10 games this year, and he found the end zone more than once on one of those occasions.

Josh Reynolds Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 7 4 80 0 Week 2 Seahawks 6 5 66 2 Week 4 @Packers 6 3 69 0 Week 5 Panthers 5 4 76 1 Week 6 @Buccaneers 3 3 50 0 Week 7 @Ravens 3 2 43 0 Week 8 Raiders 1 1 13 0 Week 10 @Chargers 4 2 15 0 Week 11 Bears 2 1 11 0 Week 12 Packers 4 2 15 1

