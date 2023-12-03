Will Justin Danforth Score a Goal Against the Bruins on December 3?
When the Columbus Blue Jackets play the Boston Bruins on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, will Justin Danforth find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Will Justin Danforth score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Danforth stats and insights
- In six of 25 games this season, Danforth has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has scored one goal against the Bruins this season in one game (one shot).
- Danforth has no points on the power play.
- Danforth averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 20.0%.
Bruins defensive stats
- The Bruins have given up 58 goals in total (2.5 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Bruins have two shutouts, and they average 17.6 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.
Danforth recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/1/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|20:14
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/29/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|14:10
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/27/2023
|Bruins
|1
|1
|0
|14:51
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/26/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|15:03
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|15:13
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/22/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|15:33
|Home
|W 7-3
|11/19/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|20:54
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/18/2023
|Capitals
|1
|1
|0
|13:50
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|15:53
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|12:38
|Home
|L 5-3
Blue Jackets vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN, BSOH, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
