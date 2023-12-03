Kalif Raymond will be running routes against the seventh-best passing defense in the NFL when his Detroit Lions take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 13, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Raymond's stat line this year reveals 26 catches for 372 yards and one score. He puts up 33.8 yards per game, having been targeted 34 times.

Raymond vs. the Saints

Raymond vs the Saints (since 2021): No games

No games New Orleans has allowed two opposing receivers to rack up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Saints have surrendered a TD pass to 13 opposing players this year.

New Orleans has given up two or more TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

Raymond will square off against the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this week. The Saints concede 196.3 passing yards per contest.

The Saints' defense is 15th in the league by conceding 1.3 passing touchdowns per game to opposing offenses (14 total passing TDs).

Lions Player Previews

Kalif Raymond Receiving Props vs. the Saints

Receiving Yards: 16.5 (-111)

Raymond Receiving Insights

In seven of nine games this year, Raymond has exceeded the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Raymond has been targeted on 34 of his team's 405 passing attempts this season (8.4% target share).

He has 372 receiving yards on 34 targets to rank seventh in league play with 10.9 yards per target.

In one of 11 games this season, Raymond has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

He has 2.9% of his team's 35 offensive touchdowns this season (one).

Raymond has been targeted three times in the red zone (7.9% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts).

Raymond's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Packers 11/23/2023 Week 12 5 TAR / 5 REC / 90 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 11/19/2023 Week 11 2 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 11/12/2023 Week 10 4 TAR / 2 REC / 46 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Raiders 10/30/2023 Week 8 4 TAR / 2 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / -2 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 10/22/2023 Week 7 2 TAR / 2 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

