Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt will face a middle-of-the-pack run defense in Week 13 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), up against the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams are ranked 18th in terms of rushing yards conceded, at 113.3 per game.

Hunt has recorded 286 rushing yards on 89 attempts (31.8 ypg) this season, with six rushing TDs. Hunt also averages 6.6 receiving yards per game, grabbing nine balls for 59 yards on the season.

Hunt vs. the Rams

Hunt vs the Rams (since 2021): No games

No games One opposing rusher has picked up 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Rams during the 2023 season.

11 opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Los Angeles this year.

The Rams have not given up two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this season.

The 113.3 rushing yards the Rams give up per contest makes them the 18th-ranked run defense in the league this season.

Opponents of the Rams have put up 11 touchdowns on the ground (one per game). The Rams' defense is 21st in the NFL in that category.

Kareem Hunt Rushing Props vs. the Rams

Rushing Yards: 28.5 (-115)

Hunt Rushing Insights

So far this season, Hunt has hit the over four times on his rushing yards prop bet (in eight opportunities).

The Browns, who are 18th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 51.6% of the time while running 48.4%.

He has handled 24.3% of his team's 367 rushing attempts this season (89).

Hunt has at least one trip to the end zone as a runner in five games this season, with multiple rushing TDs once.

He has six total touchdowns this season (30.0% of his team's 20 offensive TDs).

He has 17 red zone carries for 43.6% of the team share (his team runs on 48.8% of its plays in the red zone).

Hunt's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Broncos 11/26/2023 Week 12 7 ATT / 22 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 11/19/2023 Week 11 12 ATT / 36 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 1 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 11/12/2023 Week 10 10 ATT / 32 YDS / 1 TD 0 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 11/5/2023 Week 9 14 ATT / 38 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 10/29/2023 Week 8 14 ATT / 55 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 1 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs

