When the Columbus Blue Jackets face off against the Boston Bruins on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, will Kent Johnson score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Kent Johnson score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Johnson stats and insights

  • Johnson has scored in one of nine games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has not played against the Bruins yet this season.
  • Johnson has zero points on the power play.
  • Johnson averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.3%.

Bruins defensive stats

  • The Bruins have given up 58 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.6 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Bruins game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NESN, BSOH, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

