Sunday's game that pits the No. 15 Florida State Seminoles (5-2) against the Kent State Golden Flashes (4-2) at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 78-65 in favor of Florida State, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 3.

The Golden Flashes came out on top in their last game 77-40 against Coppin State on Wednesday.

Kent State vs. Florida State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida

How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

Kent State vs. Florida State Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida State 78, Kent State 65

Kent State Schedule Analysis

When it comes to their signature win this season, the Golden Flashes took down the Missouri Tigers on November 25 by a score of 67-64.

Kent State 2023-24 Best Wins

67-64 over Missouri (No. 111) on November 25

64-55 on the road over Louisiana (No. 170) on November 12

77-40 at home over Coppin State (No. 271) on November 29

64-57 on the road over Xavier (No. 311) on November 21

Kent State Leaders

Katie Shumate: 11.7 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.2 STL, 1.7 BLK, 39.3 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)

11.7 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.2 STL, 1.7 BLK, 39.3 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19) Mikala Morris: 10.7 PTS, 60.9 FG%

10.7 PTS, 60.9 FG% Corynne Hauser: 8.8 PTS, 34.7 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23)

8.8 PTS, 34.7 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23) Jenna Batsch: 10.2 PTS, 38.7 FG%, 16.0 3PT% (4-for-25)

10.2 PTS, 38.7 FG%, 16.0 3PT% (4-for-25) Bridget Dunn: 6.5 PTS, 35.0 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (11-for-36)

Kent State Performance Insights

The Golden Flashes have a +16 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.7 points per game. They're putting up 67.5 points per game, 177th in college basketball, and are giving up 64.8 per outing to rank 201st in college basketball.

