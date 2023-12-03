The Kent State Golden Flashes (4-2) go up against the Florida State Seminoles (5-2) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. It tips at 2:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Kent State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

TV: ACC Network X

Kent State vs. Florida State Scoring Comparison

The Golden Flashes score an average of 67.5 points per game, just 3.5 fewer points than the 71 the Seminoles allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 71 points, Kent State is 1-1.

Florida State's record is 3-0 when it gives up fewer than 67.5 points.

The Seminoles average 18.9 more points per game (83.7) than the Golden Flashes give up (64.8).

Florida State has a 5-1 record when scoring more than 64.8 points.

Kent State is 4-1 when allowing fewer than 83.7 points.

The Seminoles shoot 40.5% from the field, only 0.9% higher than the Golden Flashes concede defensively.

The Golden Flashes' 40.6 shooting percentage from the field is 4.2 higher than the Seminoles have given up.

Kent State Leaders

Katie Shumate: 11.7 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.2 STL, 1.7 BLK, 39.3 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)

11.7 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.2 STL, 1.7 BLK, 39.3 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19) Mikala Morris: 10.7 PTS, 60.9 FG%

10.7 PTS, 60.9 FG% Corynne Hauser: 8.8 PTS, 34.7 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23)

8.8 PTS, 34.7 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23) Jenna Batsch: 10.2 PTS, 38.7 FG%, 16 3PT% (4-for-25)

10.2 PTS, 38.7 FG%, 16 3PT% (4-for-25) Bridget Dunn: 6.5 PTS, 35 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (11-for-36)

Kent State Schedule