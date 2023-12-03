In the upcoming tilt against the Boston Bruins, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we count on Kirill Marchenko to find the back of the net for the Columbus Blue Jackets? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Kirill Marchenko score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Marchenko stats and insights

In seven of 23 games this season, Marchenko has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game versus the Bruins this season, he has scored one goal on three shots.

Marchenko has scored two goals on the power play.

Marchenko's shooting percentage is 11.5%, and he averages 2.4 shots per game.

Bruins defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Bruins have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 58 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.6 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Marchenko recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/1/2023 Senators 0 0 0 11:18 Home W 4-2 11/29/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:14 Home L 4-2 11/27/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 18:21 Home W 5-2 11/26/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 18:42 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Devils 0 0 0 18:55 Away W 2-1 11/22/2023 Blackhawks 2 1 1 16:54 Home W 7-3 11/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:09 Away L 5-2 11/18/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 15:54 Away L 4-3 11/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 19:00 Home L 3-2 11/14/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 13:56 Home L 5-3

Blue Jackets vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, BSOH, and ESPN+

NESN, BSOH, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

