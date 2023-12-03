Today's Ligue 1 slate features top teams in action. Among those contests is Paris Saint-Germain squaring off against Le Havre AC.

In terms of live coverage, we have what you need to know about today's Ligue 1 action here. Check out the links below.

Watch even more soccer action with Fubo!

How to Watch More Sports Today

Ligue 1 Streaming Live Today

Watch Le Havre AC vs Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain makes the trip to match up with Le Havre AC at Stade Oceane in Le Havre.

Game Time: 7:00 AM ET

Favorite: Paris Saint-Germain (-350)

Paris Saint-Germain (-350) Underdog: Le Havre AC (+900)

Le Havre AC (+900) Draw: (+500)

(+500) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Toulouse FC vs FC Lorient

FC Lorient travels to face Toulouse FC at Stadium de Toulouse in Toulouse.

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV Channel: fubo Sports Network

fubo Sports Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: Toulouse FC (+100)

Toulouse FC (+100) Underdog: FC Lorient (+280)

FC Lorient (+280) Draw: (+255)

(+255) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch AS Monaco vs Montpellier HSC

Montpellier HSC is on the road to face AS Monaco at Stade Louis II in Fontvieille.

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET

Favorite: AS Monaco (-150)

AS Monaco (-150) Underdog: Montpellier HSC (+370)

Montpellier HSC (+370) Draw: (+340)

(+340) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Stade Brest 29 vs Clermont Foot 63

Clermont Foot 63 journeys to match up with Stade Brest 29 at Stade Francis-Le Ble in Brest.

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: Stade Brest 29 (-125)

Stade Brest 29 (-125) Underdog: Clermont Foot 63 (+370)

Clermont Foot 63 (+370) Draw: (+270)

(+270) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Lille OSC vs FC Metz

FC Metz travels to take on Lille OSC at Stade Pierre Mauroy in Lille.

Game Time: 11:05 AM ET

Favorite: Lille OSC (-215)

Lille OSC (-215) Underdog: FC Metz (+600)

FC Metz (+600) Draw: (+370)

(+370) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Olympique Marseille vs Stade Rennes

Stade Rennes travels to play Olympique Marseille at Orange Velodrome in Marseille.

Game Time: 2:45 PM ET

Favorite: Olympique Marseille (-110)

Olympique Marseille (-110) Underdog: Stade Rennes (+300)

Stade Rennes (+300) Draw: (+280)

(+280) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.