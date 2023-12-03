According to oddsmakers, the Detroit Lions (8-3) are less than a touchdown favorite (-4) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 against the New Orleans Saints (5-6). This contest has an over/under of 46.

The betting trends and insights for the Lions can be found below before they face the Saints. The Saints' recent betting insights and trends can be found below before they face the Lions.

Lions vs. Saints Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Detroit Moneyline New Orleans Moneyline BetMGM Lions (-4) 46 -200 +165 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Lions (-4.5) 45.5 -205 +172 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Detroit vs. New Orleans Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana TV Info: FOX

Lions vs. Saints Betting Insights

Detroit has posted a 7-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Lions have two wins ATS (2-3) as a 4-point favorite or greater this season.

Detroit games with a set total have hit the over seven times this season (63.6%).

New Orleans has posted two wins against the spread this season.

Of 11 New Orleans games so far this season, three have gone over the total.

