Marquise Goodwin did not participate in his most recent practice. The Cleveland Browns' Week 13 contest against the Los Angeles Rams starts at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. All of Goodwin's stats can be found below.

Goodwin's season stats include 10 yards on three receptions (3.3 per catch) and zero touchdowns, plus four carries for 33 yards. He has been targeted 11 times.

Marquise Goodwin Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Concussion

The Browns have two other receivers on the injury list this week: David Njoku (DNP/rest): 51 Rec; 492 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs Amari Cooper (DNP/rest): 47 Rec; 765 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs



Week 13 Injury Reports

Browns vs. Rams Game Info

Game Day: December 3, 2023

December 3, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM

Goodwin 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 11 3 10 9 0 3.3

Goodwin Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bengals 2 0 0 0 Week 2 @Steelers 2 0 0 0 Week 3 Titans 0 0 0 Week 4 Ravens 1 1 0 0 Week 6 49ers 2 1 4 0 Week 7 @Colts 2 1 6 0 Week 8 @Seahawks 0 0 0 Week 9 Cardinals 2 0 0 0

