Sunday's contest features the Michigan State Spartans (6-1) and the Miami (OH) RedHawks (1-3) squaring off at Jack Breslin Students Events Center in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 86-50 victory for heavily favored Michigan State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 3.

The RedHawks head into this contest following a 58-57 victory over Xavier on Monday.

Miami (OH) vs. Michigan State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan

Miami (OH) vs. Michigan State Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan State 86, Miami (OH) 50

Miami (OH) Performance Insights (2022-23)

The RedHawks had a -118 scoring differential last season, falling short by 3.8 points per game. They put up 70.5 points per game to rank 74th in college basketball and gave up 74.3 per contest to rank 348th in college basketball.

Miami (OH) scored more in conference play (72.1 points per game) than overall (70.5).

The RedHawks scored more points at home (74.8 per game) than on the road (67.8) last season.

Miami (OH) conceded 69.0 points per game at home last season, and 80.8 away.

