The Ohio State Buckeyes (6-1, 0-0 Big Ten) will try to extend a five-game winning run when they host the Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-2, 0-0 Big Ten) at 6:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Value City Arena. The contest airs on Big Ten Network.

Ohio State vs. Minnesota Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio TV: Big Ten Network

How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Ohio State Stats Insights

The Buckeyes make 47.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.8 percentage points higher than the Golden Gophers have allowed to their opponents (39.5%).

In games Ohio State shoots higher than 39.5% from the field, it is 6-1 overall.

The Buckeyes are the 90th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Gophers sit at 57th.

The 80 points per game the Buckeyes average are 13.4 more points than the Golden Gophers allow (66.6).

Ohio State has a 6-0 record when putting up more than 66.6 points.

Ohio State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Ohio State played better when playing at home last season, putting up 74.7 points per game, compared to 68.1 per game away from home.

Defensively the Buckeyes played better in home games last year, allowing 63 points per game, compared to 76.3 away from home.

In terms of total threes made, Ohio State performed better when playing at home last year, draining 6.7 per game, compared to 6.3 in away games. Meanwhile, it posted a 35.5% three-point percentage at home and a 36.5% mark away from home.

Ohio State Upcoming Schedule