The Ohio State Buckeyes (6-1, 0-0 Big Ten) will be looking to extend a four-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-2, 0-0 Big Ten) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Value City Arena. It airs at 6:30 PM ET on BTN.

Ohio State vs. Minnesota Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio
  • How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Ohio State vs. Minnesota Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Ohio State Moneyline Minnesota Moneyline
BetMGM Ohio State (-13.5) 143.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Ohio State (-12.5) 142.5 -1000 +640 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Ohio State vs. Minnesota Betting Trends

  • Ohio State has won two games against the spread this season.
  • So far this season, four out of the Buckeyes' six games have hit the over.
  • Minnesota is 5-2-0 ATS this year.
  • A total of three Golden Gophers games this year have gone over the point total.

Ohio State Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +8000
  • Ohio State is 36th in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+8000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (seventh-best).
  • Ohio State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.2%.

