Sunday's game features the Ohio State Buckeyes (6-1, 0-0 Big Ten) and the Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-2, 0-0 Big Ten) squaring off at Value City Arena in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 81-64 victory for heavily favored Ohio State according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:30 PM ET on December 3.

There is no line set for the game.

Ohio State vs. Minnesota Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Value City Arena

Ohio State vs. Minnesota Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio State 81, Minnesota 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Ohio State vs. Minnesota

Computer Predicted Spread: Ohio State (-17.0)

Ohio State (-17.0) Computer Predicted Total: 145.4

Ohio State has a 2-4-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Minnesota, who is 5-2-0 ATS. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Buckeyes are 4-2-0 and the Golden Gophers are 3-4-0.

Ohio State Performance Insights

The Buckeyes are outscoring opponents by 15.4 points per game with a +108 scoring differential overall. They put up 80.0 points per game (90th in college basketball) and allow 64.6 per contest (61st in college basketball).

Ohio State comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 7.0 boards. It is collecting 35.4 rebounds per game (102nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 28.4 per outing.

Ohio State makes 8.4 three-pointers per game (97th in college basketball) at a 38.6% rate (34th in college basketball), compared to the 7.7 its opponents make while shooting 31.8% from deep.

The Buckeyes score 104.5 points per 100 possessions (37th in college basketball), while giving up 84.3 points per 100 possessions (71st in college basketball).

Ohio State has come up on top in the turnover battle by 2.1 turnovers per game, committing 9.9 (52nd in college basketball play) while forcing 12.0 (195th in college basketball).

