When the Columbus Blue Jackets square off against the Boston Bruins on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, will Patrik Laine score a goal? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Patrik Laine score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Laine stats and insights

  • Laine has scored in five of 15 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has attempted five shots in one game versus the Bruins this season, but has not scored.
  • Laine has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.
  • He has a 14.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.

Bruins defensive stats

  • The Bruins have given up 58 goals in total (2.5 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.6 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Laine recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/1/2023 Senators 1 1 0 12:40 Home W 4-2
11/29/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 13:03 Home L 4-2
11/27/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 16:49 Home W 5-2
11/26/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:06 Away L 3-2
11/24/2023 Devils 0 0 0 12:10 Away W 2-1
11/22/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 15:59 Home W 7-3
11/18/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 12:21 Away L 4-3
11/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 12:36 Home L 3-2
11/14/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 21:41 Home L 5-3
11/12/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:50 Away L 4-3 SO

Blue Jackets vs. Bruins game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NESN, BSOH, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

