How to Watch the Premier League: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Sunday, December 3
Today's Premier League slate has plenty of exciting matchups on the docket. Among those games is Aston Villa squaring off against AFC Bournemouth.
You can find information on live coverage of today's Premier League action right here.
Watch even more soccer coverage with Fubo!
How to Watch More Sports Today
|How to Watch Super Lig Today
|How to Watch Serie A Today
|How to Watch Ligue 1 Today
|How to Watch LaLiga Today
Premier League Streaming Live Today
Watch AFC Bournemouth vs Aston Villa
Aston Villa is on the road to take on AFC Bournemouth at Dean Court in Bournemouth.
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: Peacock Premium
- Favorite: Aston Villa (-105)
- Underdog: AFC Bournemouth (+255)
- Draw: (+295)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Chelsea FC vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton & Hove Albion journeys to play Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge in London.
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: USA Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Chelsea FC (-135)
- Underdog: Brighton & Hove Albion (+330)
- Draw: (+320)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch West Ham United vs Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace travels to face West Ham United at London Stadium in London.
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: Peacock Premium
- Favorite: West Ham United (+100)
- Underdog: Crystal Palace (+280)
- Draw: (+250)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Liverpool FC vs Fulham
Fulham travels to take on Liverpool FC at Anfield in Liverpool.
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: Peacock Premium
- Favorite: Liverpool FC (-400)
- Underdog: Fulham (+900)
- Draw: (+600)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur journeys to take on Manchester City at Etihad Stadium in Manchester.
- Game Time: 11:30 AM ET
- TV Channel: Peacock Premium
- Favorite: Manchester City (-360)
- Underdog: Tottenham Hotspur (+800)
- Draw: (+550)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.