Best bets are available for when the Los Angeles Rams (5-6) host the Cleveland Browns (7-4) at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

When is Rams vs. Browns?

Game Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET TV: FOX

Best Moneyline Bet

While BetMGM has the Rams winning by four, the model has the Browns taking home the victory, with a considerable margin between the two spreads (6.5 points). Take the Browns.

Looking at this matchup's moneyline, the Rams' implied win probability is 66.4%.

The Rams have compiled a 4-1 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 80% of those games).

Los Angeles has played as a moneyline favorite of -198 or shorter in only one game this season, which it won.

The Browns have entered the game as underdogs six times this season and won three of those games.

Cleveland has a record of 2-1 in games where sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +164 on the moneyline.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Cleveland (+4)



Cleveland (+4) The Rams have put together a 5-5-1 record against the spread this season.

Los Angeles has a perfect 1-0 ATS record when playing as at least 4-point favorites.

The Browns have covered the spread six times this season (6-4-1).

Cleveland has a record of 2-0-1 ATS when playing as at least 4-point underdogs.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (40)



Over (40) Los Angeles and Cleveland average 2.8 more points between them than the total of 40 for this game.

The Rams and the Browns have seen their opponents average a combined 0.3 more points per game than the over/under of 40 set for this matchup.

Four of the Rams' 11 games with a set total have hit the over (36.4%).

The Browns have hit the over in five of their 11 games with a set total (45.5%).

Kyren Williams Receptions (Our pick: 3.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 7 85.6 6 23.7 3

Cedric Tillman Receptions (Our pick: 2.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 5 1.6 0 13 0

