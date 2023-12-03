Sunday's contest that pits the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (5-2) versus the Wright State Raiders (5-2) at Hilliard Gates Sports Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 82-67 in favor of Purdue Fort Wayne, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 3.

The Raiders are coming off of a 79-67 victory against IUPUI in their last outing on Thursday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Wright State vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Hilliard Gates Sports Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Wright State vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Score Prediction

Prediction: Purdue Fort Wayne 82, Wright State 67

Other Horizon Predictions

Wright State Schedule Analysis

The Raiders' signature win this season came in an 89-78 victory over the Marshall Thundering Herd on November 27.

The Mastodons have tied for the first-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country based on the RPI (four).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Wright State 2023-24 Best Wins

89-78 at home over Marshall (No. 230) on November 27

79-67 at home over IUPUI (No. 287) on November 30

72-63 on the road over Indiana State (No. 307) on November 18

Wright State Leaders

Layne Ferrell: 12.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 1.7 BLK, 49.2 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (11-for-22)

12.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 1.7 BLK, 49.2 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (11-for-22) Alexis Hutchison: 16.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.7 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (10-for-43)

16.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.7 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (10-for-43) Kacee Baumhower: 11.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.4 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (10-for-27)

11.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.4 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (10-for-27) Rachel Loobie: 7.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 50.0 FG%

7.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 50.0 FG% Cara VanKempen: 7.3 PTS, 60.0 FG%, 55.0 3PT% (11-for-20)

Wright State Performance Insights

The Raiders' +45 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 75.4 points per game (73rd in college basketball) while allowing 69.0 per contest (269th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.