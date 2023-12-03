How to Watch the Wright State vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Two streaking squads square off when the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (5-2) host the Wright State Raiders (5-2) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET. The Mastodons are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Raiders, who have won five in a row.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Wright State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Hilliard Gates Sports Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Wright State vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Scoring Comparison
- The Raiders' 75.4 points per game are only four more points than the 71.4 the Mastodons allow.
- Wright State is 5-0 when it scores more than 71.4 points.
- Purdue Fort Wayne has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 75.4 points.
- The Mastodons average 82.3 points per game, 13.3 more points than the 69 the Raiders allow.
- When Purdue Fort Wayne totals more than 69 points, it is 5-0.
- Wright State has a 5-1 record when giving up fewer than 82.3 points.
- This year the Mastodons are shooting 46.4% from the field, 3.6% higher than the Raiders give up.
- The Raiders make 43.9% of their shots from the field, 2.2% higher than the Mastodons' defensive field-goal percentage.
Wright State Leaders
- Layne Ferrell: 12.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 1.7 BLK, 49.2 FG%, 50 3PT% (11-for-22)
- Alexis Hutchison: 16.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.7 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (10-for-43)
- Kacee Baumhower: 11.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.4 FG%, 37 3PT% (10-for-27)
- Rachel Loobie: 7.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 50 FG%
- Cara VanKempen: 7.3 PTS, 60 FG%, 55 3PT% (11-for-20)
Wright State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|Slippery Rock (PA)
|W 82-45
|Wright State University Nutter Center
|11/27/2023
|Marshall
|W 89-78
|Wright State University Nutter Center
|11/30/2023
|IUPUI
|W 79-67
|Wright State University Nutter Center
|12/3/2023
|@ Purdue Fort Wayne
|-
|Hilliard Gates Sports Center
|12/9/2023
|Eastern Illinois
|-
|Wright State University Nutter Center
|12/12/2023
|Bowling Green
|-
|Wright State University Nutter Center
