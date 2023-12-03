Two streaking squads square off when the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (5-2) host the Wright State Raiders (5-2) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET. The Mastodons are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Raiders, who have won five in a row.

Wright State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Hilliard Gates Sports Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana

Hilliard Gates Sports Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Horizon Games

Wright State vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Scoring Comparison

The Raiders' 75.4 points per game are only four more points than the 71.4 the Mastodons allow.

Wright State is 5-0 when it scores more than 71.4 points.

Purdue Fort Wayne has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 75.4 points.

The Mastodons average 82.3 points per game, 13.3 more points than the 69 the Raiders allow.

When Purdue Fort Wayne totals more than 69 points, it is 5-0.

Wright State has a 5-1 record when giving up fewer than 82.3 points.

This year the Mastodons are shooting 46.4% from the field, 3.6% higher than the Raiders give up.

The Raiders make 43.9% of their shots from the field, 2.2% higher than the Mastodons' defensive field-goal percentage.

Wright State Leaders

Layne Ferrell: 12.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 1.7 BLK, 49.2 FG%, 50 3PT% (11-for-22)

12.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 1.7 BLK, 49.2 FG%, 50 3PT% (11-for-22) Alexis Hutchison: 16.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.7 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (10-for-43)

16.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.7 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (10-for-43) Kacee Baumhower: 11.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.4 FG%, 37 3PT% (10-for-27)

11.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.4 FG%, 37 3PT% (10-for-27) Rachel Loobie: 7.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 50 FG%

7.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 50 FG% Cara VanKempen: 7.3 PTS, 60 FG%, 55 3PT% (11-for-20)

Wright State Schedule