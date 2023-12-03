Will Yegor Chinakhov Score a Goal Against the Bruins on December 3?
In the upcoming tilt against the Boston Bruins, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we expect Yegor Chinakhov to score a goal for the Columbus Blue Jackets? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.
Will Yegor Chinakhov score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Chinakhov stats and insights
- Chinakhov has scored in three of 14 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Bruins this season, he has taken one shot and scored one goal.
- Chinakhov has no points on the power play.
- Chinakhov averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.6%.
Bruins defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Bruins are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 58 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks third.
- So far this season, the Bruins have two shutouts, and they average 17.6 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.
Chinakhov recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/1/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|9:40
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/29/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|1
|0
|15:04
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/27/2023
|Bruins
|2
|1
|1
|13:55
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/26/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|11:27
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|12:15
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/22/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|12:02
|Home
|W 7-3
|11/19/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|12:41
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/18/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|16:26
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|10:40
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Penguins
|1
|1
|0
|13:27
|Home
|L 5-3
Blue Jackets vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN, BSOH, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
