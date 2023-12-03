The Youngstown State Penguins (2-5) aim to halt a five-game losing skid when visiting the Robert Morris Colonials (2-5) at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at UPMC Events Center.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game

Youngstown State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: UPMC Events Center in Moon Township, Pennsylvania

UPMC Events Center in Moon Township, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Youngstown State vs. Robert Morris Scoring Comparison

The Penguins average 7.2 fewer points per game (56.4) than the Colonials give up to opponents (63.6).

Youngstown State has put together a 1-1 record in games it scores more than 63.6 points.

Robert Morris has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 56.4 points.

The 62.3 points per game the Colonials put up are just 2.7 more points than the Penguins allow (59.6).

Robert Morris is 2-1 when scoring more than 59.6 points.

When Youngstown State allows fewer than 62.3 points, it is 2-2.

The Colonials shoot 38.2% from the field, 2.5% lower than the Penguins concede defensively.

The Penguins shoot 39.3% from the field, just 1.1% higher than the Colonials concede.

Youngstown State Leaders

Emily Saunders: 11.3 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 66.1 FG%

11.3 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 66.1 FG% Paige Shy: 8.6 PTS, 34.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (11-for-33)

8.6 PTS, 34.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (11-for-33) Shay-Lee Kirby: 9.3 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (10-for-28)

9.3 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (10-for-28) Malia Magestro: 7.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 28.1 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (10-for-34)

7.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 28.1 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (10-for-34) Dena Jarrells: 7.9 PTS, 32.7 FG%, 28.1 3PT% (9-for-32)

Youngstown State Schedule