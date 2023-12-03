Will Zachary Werenski Score a Goal Against the Bruins on December 3?
Should you bet on Zachary Werenski to find the back of the net when the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Boston Bruins face off on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any bets.
Will Zachary Werenski score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Werenski stats and insights
- In one of 23 games this season, Werenski scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not scored against the Bruins this season in one game (two shots).
- He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Werenski's shooting percentage is 1.8%, and he averages 2.5 shots per game.
Bruins defensive stats
- The Bruins have conceded 58 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.6 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.
Werenski recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/1/2023
|Senators
|2
|0
|2
|25:16
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/29/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|23:07
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/27/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|22:16
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/26/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|23:36
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|24:41
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/22/2023
|Blackhawks
|4
|0
|4
|20:10
|Home
|W 7-3
|11/19/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|20:00
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/18/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|21:34
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|25:40
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|24:05
|Home
|L 5-3
Blue Jackets vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN, BSOH, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
