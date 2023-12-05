For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, is Adam Boqvist a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Adam Boqvist score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Boqvist stats and insights

Boqvist is yet to score through 12 games this season.

He has not played against the Kings yet this season.

Boqvist has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings have given up 48 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kings have two shutouts, and they average 17.2 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Boqvist recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/3/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 20:42 Away L 3-1 12/1/2023 Senators 0 0 0 20:13 Home W 4-2 11/29/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:51 Home L 4-2 11/27/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 16:30 Home W 5-2 11/26/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:35 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Devils 0 0 0 17:38 Away W 2-1 11/22/2023 Blackhawks 2 0 2 15:51 Home W 7-3 11/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:45 Away L 5-2 11/12/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 9:45 Away L 4-3 SO 11/11/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 10:49 Away L 5-4

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blue Jackets vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, BSW, and ESPN+

BSOH, BSW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.