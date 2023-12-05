Will Adam Boqvist Score a Goal Against the Kings on December 5?
For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, is Adam Boqvist a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Adam Boqvist score a goal against the Kings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Boqvist stats and insights
- Boqvist is yet to score through 12 games this season.
- He has not played against the Kings yet this season.
- Boqvist has no points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Kings defensive stats
- The Kings have given up 48 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Kings have two shutouts, and they average 17.2 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Boqvist recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/3/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|20:42
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/1/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|20:13
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/29/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|19:51
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/27/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|16:30
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/26/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|17:35
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|17:38
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/22/2023
|Blackhawks
|2
|0
|2
|15:51
|Home
|W 7-3
|11/19/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|15:45
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/12/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|9:45
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/11/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|10:49
|Away
|L 5-4
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blue Jackets vs. Kings game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH, BSW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.