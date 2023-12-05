The Akron Zips (4-3) will be trying to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the Bradley Braves (6-2) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at James A. Rhodes Arena. It will air at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Akron vs. Bradley matchup.

Akron vs. Bradley Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio

James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Akron vs. Bradley Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Akron vs. Bradley Betting Trends

Akron has put together a 3-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

In the Zips' five games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

Bradley is 5-3-0 ATS this year.

A total of seven Braves games this season have gone over the point total.

