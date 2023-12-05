Tuesday's game that pits the Bradley Braves (6-2) versus the Akron Zips (4-3) at James A. Rhodes Arena should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 73-70 in favor of Bradley. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 5.

The matchup has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Akron vs. Bradley Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Akron, Ohio

Akron, Ohio Venue: James A. Rhodes Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Akron vs. Bradley Score Prediction

Prediction: Bradley 73, Akron 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Akron vs. Bradley

Computer Predicted Spread: Bradley (-2.6)

Bradley (-2.6) Computer Predicted Total: 143.0

Akron is 3-2-0 against the spread this season compared to Bradley's 5-3-0 ATS record. A total of three out of the Zips' games this season have gone over the point total, and seven of the Braves' games have gone over.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Akron Performance Insights

The Zips are outscoring opponents by 9.0 points per game with a +63 scoring differential overall. They put up 76.4 points per game (146th in college basketball) and allow 67.4 per contest (106th in college basketball).

Akron wins the rebound battle by 4.8 boards on average. It records 31.4 rebounds per game, which ranks 258th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 26.6 per outing.

Akron connects on 9.7 three-pointers per game (32nd in college basketball), 2.7 more than its opponents (7.0).

The Zips average 99.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (88th in college basketball), and allow 88.0 points per 100 possessions (147th in college basketball).

Akron and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Zips commit 13.0 per game (264th in college basketball) and force 13.0 (120th in college basketball play).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.