The Akron Zips (4-2) play the Bradley Braves (4-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Akron vs. Bradley Game Information

Akron Players to Watch

  • Enrique Freeman: 16.5 PTS, 11.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK
  • Nate Johnson: 8.3 PTS, 3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Greg Tribble: 9.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Mikal Dawson: 10.7 PTS, 3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Sammy Hunter: 10.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK

Bradley Top Players (2022-23)

  • Malevy Leons: 11.1 PTS, 6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.5 BLK
  • Rienk Mast: 13.8 PTS, 8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Duke Deen: 9.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Connor Hickman: 8.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Ja'Shon Henry: 9.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Akron vs. Bradley Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Akron Rank Akron AVG Bradley AVG Bradley Rank
109th 74.6 Points Scored 70.7 198th
79th 66.9 Points Allowed 62.7 21st
147th 32.2 Rebounds 33 101st
189th 8.5 Off. Rebounds 8.6 178th
30th 9.1 3pt Made 7.9 112th
150th 13.4 Assists 13.3 157th
72nd 10.8 Turnovers 11.1 104th

