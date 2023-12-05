The Detroit Red Wings, Alex DeBrincat among them, meet the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, at KeyBank Center. If you're considering a bet on DeBrincat against the Sabres, we have lots of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Alex DeBrincat vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

DeBrincat Season Stats Insights

In 23 games this season, DeBrincat has a plus-minus rating of +8, while averaging 17:49 on the ice per game.

In nine of 23 games this year, DeBrincat has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

DeBrincat has a point in 14 of 23 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

DeBrincat has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in 10 of 23 games played.

DeBrincat's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 58.8% that he goes over.

The implied probability of DeBrincat going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 37.7%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

DeBrincat Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres are 26th in goals allowed, giving up 85 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 26th-ranked goal differential (-14).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 23 Games 4 23 Points 1 13 Goals 1 10 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.