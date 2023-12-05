In the upcoming tilt against the Los Angeles Kings, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we bet on Alexandre Texier to light the lamp for the Columbus Blue Jackets? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Alexandre Texier score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Texier stats and insights

Texier has scored in four of 24 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Kings.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Texier's shooting percentage is 12.1%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings have allowed 48 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), the least in the league.

So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.2 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Texier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/3/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:10 Away L 3-1 12/1/2023 Senators 0 0 0 14:12 Home W 4-2 11/29/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 11:50 Home L 4-2 11/27/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 10:15 Home W 5-2 11/26/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:30 Away L 3-2 11/19/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 18:30 Away L 5-2 11/18/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:32 Away L 4-3 11/16/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 16:05 Home L 3-2 11/14/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 15:05 Home L 5-3 11/12/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 18:09 Away L 4-3 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blue Jackets vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, BSW, and ESPN+

BSOH, BSW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.