Will Andrew Peeke find the back of the net when the Columbus Blue Jackets square off against the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Andrew Peeke score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Peeke stats and insights

Peeke is yet to score through four games this season.

He has not faced the Kings yet this season.

Peeke has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings have conceded 48 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kings have two shutouts, and they average 17.2 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Peeke recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 10:02 Away L 5-4 11/9/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:59 Home L 5-2 11/6/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 16:30 Away L 5-4 OT 10/12/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 17:10 Home L 4-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blue Jackets vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, BSW, and ESPN+

BSOH, BSW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.