Will Andrew Peeke find the back of the net when the Columbus Blue Jackets square off against the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Andrew Peeke score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Peeke stats and insights

  • Peeke is yet to score through four games this season.
  • He has not faced the Kings yet this season.
  • Peeke has zero points on the power play.

Kings defensive stats

  • The Kings have conceded 48 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Kings have two shutouts, and they average 17.2 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Peeke recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/11/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 10:02 Away L 5-4
11/9/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:59 Home L 5-2
11/6/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 16:30 Away L 5-4 OT
10/12/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 17:10 Home L 4-2

Blue Jackets vs. Kings game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSOH, BSW, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

