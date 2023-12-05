Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Belmont County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Belmont County, Ohio today by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Belmont County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
St. Clairsville High School at Martins Ferry High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Martins Ferry, OH
- Conference: Buckeye 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bridgeport High School at Monroe Central High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Woodsfield, OH
- Conference: Ohio Valley Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
