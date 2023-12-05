Blue Jackets vs. Kings Injury Report Today - December 5
Going into a game against the Los Angeles Kings (14-4-3), the Columbus Blue Jackets (8-14-4) currently are monitoring four players on the injury report. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5 at Nationwide Arena.
Columbus Blue Jackets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Damon Severson
|D
|Out
|Oblique
|Cole Sillinger
|C
|Questionable
|Upper Body
|Daniil Tarasov
|G
|Out
|Knee
|Jack Roslovic
|C
|Out
|Ankle
Los Angeles Kings Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Blake Lizotte
|C
|Questionable
|Lower Body
|Viktor Arvidsson
|RW
|Out
|Back
Blue Jackets vs. Kings Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH, BSW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Columbus, Ohio
- Arena: Nationwide Arena
Blue Jackets Season Insights
- The Blue Jackets have 74 goals this season (2.8 per game), 14th in the league.
- Columbus has conceded 87 total goals this season (3.4 per game), ranking 30th in the league.
- With a goal differential of -13, they are 26th in the league.
Kings Season Insights
- The Kings' 81 total goals (3.9 per game) make them the fifth-best scoring team in the NHL.
- It has a league-best goal differential of +33.
Blue Jackets vs. Kings Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Kings (-225)
|Blue Jackets (+185)
|6.5
