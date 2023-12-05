Can we anticipate Boone Jenner finding the back of the net when the Columbus Blue Jackets clash with the Los Angeles Kings at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Boone Jenner score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Jenner stats and insights

Jenner has scored in 10 of 26 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

He has not played against the Kings yet this season.

He has three goals on the power play, and also one assist.

Jenner's shooting percentage is 17.8%, and he averages 2.8 shots per game.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings have conceded 48 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), the least in the NHL.

So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.2 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Jenner recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/3/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 20:01 Away L 3-1 12/1/2023 Senators 1 1 0 23:24 Home W 4-2 11/29/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 17:38 Home L 4-2 11/27/2023 Bruins 2 0 2 19:37 Home W 5-2 11/26/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:40 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Devils 1 1 0 19:15 Away W 2-1 11/22/2023 Blackhawks 2 2 0 15:31 Home W 7-3 11/19/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 19:36 Away L 5-2 11/18/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 20:16 Away L 4-3 11/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:51 Home L 3-2

Blue Jackets vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, BSW, and ESPN+

BSOH, BSW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

