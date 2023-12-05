Boone Jenner and the Columbus Blue Jackets will be in action on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Los Angeles Kings. Prop bets for Jenner are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Boone Jenner vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, BSW, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: -111)

0.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Jenner Season Stats Insights

Jenner has averaged 19:39 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of 0).

Jenner has scored a goal in a game 10 times this season over 26 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Jenner has a point in 13 games this year (out of 26), including multiple points four times.

In four of 26 games this year, Jenner has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Jenner's implied probability to go over his point total is 52.6% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 31.2% of Jenner going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Jenner Stats vs. the Kings

The Kings have allowed 48 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), the least in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+33) ranks first in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 26 Games 2 18 Points 1 13 Goals 1 5 Assists 0

