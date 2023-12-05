Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Brown County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Brown County, Ohio today, and info on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Brown County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Blanchester High School at Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Ripley, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Fayetteville-Perry High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Fayetteville, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Williamsburg High School at Georgetown Exempted Village
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Georgetown, OH
- Conference: Southern Buckeye Athletic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
